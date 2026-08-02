Family searching for answers 6 months after deadly NW Harris County hit-and-run

The Brief A family is pushing for justice nearly six months after Michael Shannon was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Harris County. August 2 would have been Michael's 20th birthday. The family says the driver responsible has not been caught, and they continue to seek answers.



A family is still searching for answers nearly six months after Michael Shannon was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Jones Road near Mills Road in northwest Harris County.

The family says the driver responsible still has not been caught, and they continue to push for justice in his case.

August 2 would have been Michael's 20th birthday.

Harris County hit-and-run: No answers after 6 months

What they're saying:

"I feel like he got shorted, and it wasn't fair to him. All he was doing was walking with his friends during the Super Bowl halftime," said Michael's adoptive sister, Jacqueline Petrabla. "It's really hard right now. Today he's going to want me to be doing what I'm doing. It was his birthday today. We got a birthday cake for him and will go ahead and celebrate that way. It's all we can do."

The family says they will not give up until they get answers.

The backstory:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the hit-and-run crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, which was Super Bowl Sunday.

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Deputies say two men, including Michael Shannon, were walking along Jones Road near Mills Road when a silver Toyota RAV4 hit both of them on the roadway.

Investigators say the two men failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle. However, authorities say the driver never stopped and left the scene.

Michael was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The other man was hospitalized and is now in stable condition.

What's next:

Michael's adoptive sister hopes sharing his story will lead to new information that could help solve the case.

"We know the outcome if there's nothing for whoever did that. I'm praying justice comes forward," Petrabla said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident can do one of the following:

Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division: 713-221-6000

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)