Pedestrian dies after NW Harris County hit-and-run; driver still wanted
HOUSTON - One person has died and another is recovering after a hit-and-run incident in northwest Harris County.
Harris County hit-and-run turns fatal
Michael Shannon, man killed in Harris County crash (Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office)
What we know:
The Harris County Sheriff's Office shared on Wednesday that Michael Shannon died from his injuries in a hit-and-run crash.
The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Jones Road near Mills Road.
Officials say Shannon and another person were walking south on Jones when they were struck by a silver Toyota RAV4. The driver fled the scene.
The second victim is recovering, according to authorities.
Featured
What we don't know:
The suspect driver is unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident can do one of the following:
- Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division: 713-221-6000
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 26 reporting