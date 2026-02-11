Pedestrian dies after NW Harris County hit-and-run; driver still wanted

The Brief Michael Shannon passed away after he and another person were struck by a vehicle over the weekend. Officials say they were hit by a silver Toyota RAV4 on Sunday night along Jones Road. Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



One person has died and another is recovering after a hit-and-run incident in northwest Harris County.

Harris County hit-and-run turns fatal

Michael Shannon, man killed in Harris County crash (Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office shared on Wednesday that Michael Shannon died from his injuries in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Jones Road near Mills Road.

Officials say Shannon and another person were walking south on Jones when they were struck by a silver Toyota RAV4. The driver fled the scene.

The second victim is recovering, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

The suspect driver is unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident can do one of the following:

Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division: 713-221-6000

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)