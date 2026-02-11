Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian dies after NW Harris County hit-and-run; driver still wanted

By
Published  February 11, 2026 4:31pm CST
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Michael Shannon passed away after he and another person were struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
    • Officials say they were hit by a silver Toyota RAV4 on Sunday night along Jones Road.
    • Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - One person has died and another is recovering after a hit-and-run incident in northwest Harris County.

Harris County hit-and-run turns fatal

Michael Shannon, man killed in Harris County crash (Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office shared on Wednesday that Michael Shannon died from his injuries in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Jones Road near Mills Road.

Officials say Shannon and another person were walking south on Jones when they were struck by a silver Toyota RAV4. The driver fled the scene.

The second victim is recovering, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

The suspect driver is unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident can do one of the following:

  • Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division: 713-221-6000
  • Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 26 reporting

