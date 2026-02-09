Two pedestrians in critical condition after hit-and-run in northwest Harris County

article

The Brief Two men are in critical condition after being struck from behind by a vehicle while walking along Jones Road in northwest Harris County late Sunday. Investigators are searching for a silver-colored vehicle that quickly left the scene; debris was recovered, but the driver’s identity remains unknown. Deputies noted the victims were walking in an area that lacks sidewalks and crosswalks; authorities are currently canvassing for surveillance video.



Two men are in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County late Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Pedestrians injured in hit-and-run

What we know:

Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Jones Road after reports that a vehicle struck two pedestrians and quickly left the scene.

Harris County Deputy Cameron Johnson said the two victims, both identified as adult males, were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary evidence suggests the pedestrians were walking southbound along Jones Road, either on the shoulder or in the far-right lane, when they were struck from behind by a vehicle also traveling southbound. Johnson noted that this specific stretch of Jones Road lacks both sidewalks and marked crosswalks.

What they're saying:

"The striking vehicle fled the scene," Johnson said. "Right now, what we have is a possible silver-colored vehicle based on the evidence and debris left at the scene."

Several witnesses observed the crash and called 911, allowing emergency responders to provide immediate aid to the victims. Investigators said the men do not appear to be homeless, though their identities have not yet been released.

What you can do:

Investigators are currently canvassing the area for surveillance video to help identify the driver and piece together the timeline of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the silver vehicle or the identity of the driver is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.