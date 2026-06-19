Homeowners in Cypress pay tens of thousands more for new homes for lake view that's yet to happen

The Brief Homeowners claim they paid a premium for lots marketed as lakefront or lake-view properties, with some saying their homes cost up to $50,000 more than comparable houses elsewhere in the community. Residents say the promised lake never appeared, leaving them with views of a retention channel that they say attracts mosquitoes and falls far short of what they were shown during the sales process. Neighbors are demanding answers, with some calling for the lake to be built as promised or for compensation, arguing their property values have been negatively impacted.



Several homeowners in a Bridgeland neighborhood say they spent tens of thousands of dollars extra for homes advertised with lake views, only to find months later that the promised water feature has not been built.

Cypress homeowners demand answers after they say a lake in their neighborhood was supposed to be built

What they're saying:

There are beautiful lakes in one Bridgeland neighborhood, that's why homeowners say they paid more for their homes.

"They actually showed us pictures of the lake," said Gino Carino. "There was even a path here around the lake."

"Have you seen this community,?" Daniel Verma said. "Everywhere is a lake. We believed there's going to be a lake."

Carino, Verma, and several of their neighbors on Rosita Patch Drive say they paid tens of thousands more for their new homes to have a lake view.

Months have passed and there's no lake.

What they have a view of instead is a retention channel that breeds mosquitos.

"I feel decieved," Carino said.

And he's not alone.

"It's a swamp, it's not a lake," said Panida Rojanasubya. "I want them to address it, give us a lake, or refund our money."

"I should have bought another property," Verma said. "At the time, lake side house, this is my priority."

Homeowners say without the lake the value of their house goes down drastically.

"The value of the house was $50,000 higher than other houses on different streets," said Irina Ivanova.

Now, she says she feels deceived about paying more for a lake that doesn't exist.

The other side:

Lennar, one of the home builders involved, sent us this statement:

"Lennar is proud of the homes we have built in Bridgeland. Homesite premiums reflect a combination of characteristics including size, orientation, and location within the community, and those features are present at these homesites. We take seriously any concern raised by a homeowner and are happy to continue discussing this matter directly with them."