One dead, two injured in Southeast Houston party; police search for suspect

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The Brief One man was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning during a shootout at a large gathering in southeast Houston. Investigators said an argument turned physical when a suspect fired into the crowd, prompting multiple individuals to return fire. No suspects are in custody, and the identity of the deceased victim has not yet been released as homicide detectives investigate.



One man is dead and two others were injured early Sunday morning after an argument at a large gathering escalated into a shootout, police said.

Southeast Houston shooting

What we know:

Houston police officers responded around 4 a.m. to a shooting call in the 13300 block of Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston. Upon arrival, officers found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics took both men to a nearby hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

A third adult male victim later arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. Details on his condition and the extent of his injuries were not immediately available.

According to preliminary investigation, a large crowd had gathered in the area when a verbal argument broke out and turned physical. A suspect pulled a gun and began firing into the crowd, prompting multiple individuals—including at least one of the gunshot victims—to return fire.

The suspect then started to fire rounds into the crowd. Multiple people from the crowd started to fire back, police officials said.

Police noted that the victim who returned fire was not the individual who died in the shooting.

What's next:

No suspects were in custody as of Sunday morning. Detectives with the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division are continuing to investigate the incident.