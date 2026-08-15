West Houston murder suspect accused of shooting victim during altercation
HOUSTON - A man was arrested for another man's shooting death in Houston's Westchase area on Thursday evening.
Houston crime: Fatal Westchase shooting
The backstory:
The shooting was reported on Walnut Bend Lane and Meadowglen Lane. Authorities were called to the scene and found one man deceased.
Police found a suspect based on a description. The man reportedly admitted to the shooting and claimed that it was out of self-defense.
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New details
What we know:
Records show 22-year-old Muhammad Bilal was charged with murder in connection to the shooting. His bond has not been set at this time.
The shooting reportedly stemmed from an altercation between Bilal and the victim, Daylen Perez.
Records say Bilal had his vehicle in reverse and ended up striking Perez's vehicle. Blilal got out of his vehicle and met with Perez, then Perez allegedly "became aggressive" and struck Bilal twice in the face.
Bilal then reportedly pulled his gun from his waistband and shot the victim.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
The Source: Previous FOX 26 reporting and records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office