West Houston murder suspect accused of shooting victim during altercation

The Brief A suspect claimed self-defense after shooting a man Thursday evening. Records confirm the 22-year-old is in custody on a murder charge. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an altercation after the suspect's vehicle struck the victim's.



A man was arrested for another man's shooting death in Houston's Westchase area on Thursday evening.

Houston crime: Fatal Westchase shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported on Walnut Bend Lane and Meadowglen Lane. Authorities were called to the scene and found one man deceased.

Police found a suspect based on a description. The man reportedly admitted to the shooting and claimed that it was out of self-defense.

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New details

What we know:

Records show 22-year-old Muhammad Bilal was charged with murder in connection to the shooting. His bond has not been set at this time.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an altercation between Bilal and the victim, Daylen Perez.

Records say Bilal had his vehicle in reverse and ended up striking Perez's vehicle. Blilal got out of his vehicle and met with Perez, then Perez allegedly "became aggressive" and struck Bilal twice in the face.

Bilal then reportedly pulled his gun from his waistband and shot the victim.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.