Back-to-school shopping underway as families look for ways to stretch their budgets

The Brief Houston parents say back-to-school shopping is forcing them to rethink household budgets. The National Retail Federation expects the average K-12 family to spend nearly $864 this season. Many shoppers say they're waiting for sales, comparing prices and planning around Texas' tax-free weekend.



Back-to-school shopping is underway, but for many Houston families, checking items off the school supply list also means finding ways to make their budgets go further.

What they're saying:

Parents and students told FOX 26 they're changing how they shop this year by waiting for sales, comparing prices and reusing supplies they already own.

"It's definitely something that's concerning for me," Collins Otieno said while shopping for his two children. "That means I need to sacrifice on other areas of my spending... I guess that's what every parent is doing right now."

According to the National Retail Federation, the average family with K-12 students is expected to spend $863.86 on back-to-school shopping this year, with total spending projected to reach $43.3 billion nationwide. The organization says affordability is the biggest factor influencing shopping decisions this season.

Families shop differently:

Victoria Rowsey, who is preparing to begin classes at Texas A&M University this fall, said the cost of getting ready for college caught her by surprise.

"They're a lot more expensive than I thought things were," Rowsey said. "Now going to college, you realize, 'Oh, you have all these things to buy,' and it really adds up."

She said she's taking advantage of online deals, plans to shop during Texas' tax-free weekend and is reusing items like her backpack and pencil case to help lower costs.

Otieno said he's also changing his shopping strategy, planning to compare prices at local stores and wait for discounts before buying school supplies.

Affordability drives decisions:

The National Retail Federation says more than six in ten shoppers report seeing higher prices while buying back-to-school items. If prices are higher than expected, many consumers say they plan to:

Compare prices between retailers

Shop at discount stores

Look for coupons and sales

Buy fewer items

Switch to less expensive brands

The organization also found many shoppers are delaying purchases while waiting for promotions or spreading their shopping over several weeks to better manage their budgets.

Texas tax-free weekend:

Texas' annual tax-free weekend runs August 7 – August 9, allowing shoppers to purchase qualifying school supplies, clothing, shoes and backpacks without paying state or local sales tax.

For many Houston families, it's one more opportunity to save before students head back to class.