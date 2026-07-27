Rice University police search for missing Jordanian athlete participating in Genuine Cup

The Brief Rabe’e Ata Juma’a Alqaq, a Jordanian athlete competing in the Genuine Cup at Rice University, was last seen around midnight after telling teammates he was going for a walk. Alqaq was wearing a light blue T-shirt and black pants when he disappeared. Police say he does not speak English. Anyone who sees Alqaq or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Rice University Police Department at 713-348-6000 immediately.



The Rice University Police Department has issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a Jordanian athlete who went missing while attending the Genuine Cup, an international soccer tournament for athletes with disabilities at Rice University.

Houston authorities searching for missing Jordanian athlete

What we know:

Police identified the missing athlete as Rabe’e Ata Juma’a Alqaq.

Rabe’e Ata Juma’a Alqaq (Photo provided to FOX 26 by Rice University Office of Public Affairs)

According to investigators, Alqaq was last seen around midnight between Saturday and Sunday. His coach and teammates told police he said he was going for a walk.

Officials said when he did not return to his room and failed to show up for breakfast, he was reported missing.

Authorities said Alqaq was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and black pants. Police also noted that he does not speak English.

What you can do:

The Rice University Police Department is asking anyone who sees Alqaq or has information about his whereabouts to contact officers immediately at 713-348-6000.