The Brief James Harden was arrested Saturday on an "Unlawful Carrying Weapons" charge. Harden allegedly had a gun in his vehicle without a holster. The NBA star will have to make a court appearance later this month.



Former Houston Rocket James Harden has been released from the Harris County Jail after being arrested on Saturday.

James Harden arrested in Greater Houston

What we know:

Court records confirm Harden was arrested in Harris County on an "Unlawful Carrying Weapons" charge. The Cleveland Cavalier allegedly had his gun "in plain view" in his vehicle without a holster.

Harden was taken to jail on an unsecured $100 bond. According to US Legal Forms, an unsecured bond means a defendant can be released from custody without paying the bail. Instead, they'd have to appear in court as required, but they're liable for the bail if they don't appear.

Records say Harden has to be in court on June 22.

What we don't know:

Other details about Harden's arrest are not available at this time.