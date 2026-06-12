Residents near troubled Houston apartment complex say years of crime, gunfire have reached a breaking point

The Brief Bullet strikes nearby home: Resident Alan Lipman says a bullet recently pierced his bathroom wall, and he believes it came from the Jackson Square apartment complex, where neighbors report hearing gunshots almost every night. City taking legal action: Houston currently has five nuisance cases and three dangerous-building cases tied to the complex, and the city has filed a nuisance lawsuit against the property. Residents losing patience: Neighbors say they have endured crime, squatters and deteriorating conditions for nearly a decade, with some now considering moving because they no longer feel safe in their homes.



Homeowners living near the Jackson Square apartment complex in southwest Houston say years of crime, squatters and near-nightly gunfire have made the area unsafe, with one resident recently finding a bullet hole in his bathroom. As the city pursues multiple nuisance and dangerous-building cases against the property, frustrated neighbors say they are considering leaving homes they've lived in for decades.

Houston residents sound alarm over Jackson Square Apartments

What they're saying:

Back in the 80's and 90's, Life at Jackson Square was a nice place to live. Not anymore, just a handful of people still live at the sprawling complex.

"We hear gunshots almost nightly from the apartments," said Alan Lipman.

Recently, a bullet went through Alan's bathroom, and he says he has no doubt it came from the huge apartment complex in the 5300 block of N Braeswood.

He and other homeowners who live near the complex have been dealing with it for almost a decade.

"Very frustrated at this point," he said.

"I don't feel safe anymore," said Alan's wife, Lisa.

"Squatters, a huge crime rate, it's horrible," said Laura Garrett.

The city of Houston currently has five nuisance cases against the complex and three dangerous building cases.

The office door is littered with code violations. In fact, the city has filed a nuisance suit against the complex.

"I think there's something holding the city back and the state back," said homeowner Kay Swint. "It's clear they have a preponderance of data, so much data on crime."

After dealing with the nearby chaos for almost a decade, some say they are thinking about getting out.

"We can't stay in a house living close to a place where bullets can come in," said Alan.

"This is the straw that broke the camel's back," Lisa said.

The office was closed when we were there Friday. The phone number has been disconnected.

The city wouldn't comment on the nuisance lawsuit since it's pending.