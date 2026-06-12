Harris County crime: Brisket bandit busted by authorities

The Brief One man is facing charges after authorities said he stole brisket and ribs from a Houston business, authorities said. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, authorities were called to the Sam's Club located on East Richey Road. Officials said during the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect stole over $400 worth of brisket and ribs without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise.



One man is facing charges after authorities said he stole brisket and ribs from a Houston business, authorities said.

Brisket bandit apprehended by Harris County authorities

What we know:

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, authorities were called to the Sam's Club located on East Richey Road.

Officials said during the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect stole over $400 worth of brisket and ribs without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise.

Authorities stated the suspect attempted to use a wheelchair as a prop to avoid suspicion while committing the theft.

Photo of the stolen meat and ribs (Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Officials added further investigation revealed that the suspect had multiple prior theft convictions.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name was not provided in the news release.

What they're saying:

Constable Mark Herman stated, "Criminals can try all the tricks they want, but our deputies remain vigilant and committed to protecting businesses and holding offenders accountable. If you steal in Precinct 4, expect to be caught and taken to jail."