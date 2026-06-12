League City crews search for reported body tied to 'Texas Killing Fields' murders

The Brief Police and Texas EquuSearch members are searching a scene on Calder Drive. The latest "Texas Killing Fields" arrestee allegedly claimed a victim's body is at the location. At least 30 bodies were found decades ago between Houston and Galveston.



Police and search crews are at a scene in League City in connection to the "Texas Killing Fields" cases.

‘Texas Killing Fields’: League City search scene

What we know:

Texas EquuSearch members, League City Police, and other police agencies are searching near Magnolia Creek Baptist Church on Calder Drive.

Tim Miller, the founder of the volunteer search organization Texas EquuSearch and the father of 1984 victim Laura Miller, said the multi-day operation was spurred by direct conversations he had with Elmore over a four-year period prior to Elmore's arrest. According to Miller, Elmore repeatedly insisted during their meetings that at least one more body remains hidden in the overgrown acreage.

"Everything he’s said has come true," Miller said Friday from the search site, though he remained cautious about the likelihood of a breakthrough after more than 40 years of overgrowth. "After this long, chances are very, very slim that we're going to find anything. But if we don't do anything, there's no chance. So let's take that slim chance and see if we can bring another family a little bit of closure."

Dozens of volunteers are utilizing all-terrain vehicles and an excavator to clear paths through 25 acres of thick woods and an adjacent 11-acre tract. Search conditions quickly turned hazardous Friday afternoon, with a few searchers forced to drop out due to extreme heat.

What we don't know:

Miller did not state which victim they're searching for in order not to jeopardize the investigation.

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‘Texas Killing Fields’

The backstory:

The "Texas Killing Fields" refers to a stretch of the I-45 corridor between the southeast side of Houston and Galveston where the bodies of at least 30 women have been recovered over the decades.

They are not all linked to one killer.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office says they are making a renewed effort, along with local enforcement, to bring justice to the murderers responsible for the women’s deaths.

Latest arrest:

The district attorney's office announced Elmore's indictment in April 2026, about four decades after the "Killing Fields" murders.

He was indicted for tampering with evidence and manslaughter for the deaths of 30-year-old Audrey Lee Cook and 16-year-old Laura Miller.

Between 1984 and 1991, the bodies of Cook, Miller, Heidi Fye and Donna Gonsoulin Prudhomme were discovered in a Leage City field near Calder Road.

More details on latest ‘Killing Fields’ indictement.