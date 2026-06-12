Houston shooting: New details released following officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening

The Brief We're learning new details following an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday night in Houston. According to a news release, 49-year-old Letonto Gaspard has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor deadly conduct. A booking photo for Gaspard has not been released as he remains in the hospital.



We're learning new details following an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday night in Houston.

Houston shooting: Suspect identified following officer-involved shooting on Thursday

What we know:

According to a news release, 49-year-old Letonto Gaspard has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor deadly conduct.

According to Houston police, the incident began when a man was walking along the 2400 block of Briargreen Drive with his one-year-old son when another man pointed a weapon at them. The father called 911. The father and son wasn't injured.

Authorities responded and saw a man matching the suspect's description walking on Locke Lane. Officers gave the suspect commands to stop and drop the gun. Officials stated the suspect ignored all commands and continued walking.

Then, officials said, in the 2200 block of Briarview Drive, the suspect began pointing his firearm toward the two Houston Police Department officers.

As a result, Officer A. Said, fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect at least one time. Officers detained the suspect and began rendering first aid until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and took the suspect to an area hospital.

Gaspard was later charged and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment after being struck.

What we don't know:

A booking photo for Gaspard has not been released as he remains in the hospital.