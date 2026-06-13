Talarico 'going to Hell' for views on Bible, Lt. Gov. Patrick says

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The Brief Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Democratic U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico was "going to Hell" for his views on the Bible while speaking at the Texas GOP Convention Friday. Talarico responded by saying Patrick has "sold out the poor, the sick, and the vulnerable to enrich his donor." Talarico, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, is facing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in November.



Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Democratic U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico was "going to Hell" for his views on the Bible while speaking at the Texas GOP Convention Friday.

While speaking on stage to attendees of the convention, Patrick said it was Talarico who brought faith into the Senate race.

What they're saying:

"And let me tell you, that's not a Bible I've ever read," Patrick said. "I've never seen so much blasphemy from anyone running for office. Let me tell you what, I'm going to pray for that guy, because when he loses the Senate race, if he campaigns against God as he's been doing, he's going to Hell for sure."

Patrick also called Talarico "crazy," while saying Republicans must unite in November to win their elections.

"We cannot lose Texas. We cannot lose this Senate race," Patrick said. "James Talarico is crazy, but he's their crazy, and they're all crazy on the other side."

The other side:

Talarico responded to the comments Friday night.

"For decades, Dan Patrick has sold out the poor, the sick, and the vulnerable to enrich his donors," Talarico said. "Love feels like blasphemy when you worship power."

Talarico is seeking to become the first Democrat to win a statewide election in Texas since 1994.