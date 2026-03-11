North Houston shooting: Son shot multiple times after altercation with his parents

The Brief One man in his 30s was shot and taken to the hospital after an altercation involving his mother and father. According to police, the son was in an argument with his father over vehicle keys and his mother got involved after it got physical. During the altercation, police believe the father shot his pistol multiple times, hitting his son at least twice. The son was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition.



Houston police are investigating a shooting involving a son and his parents in north Houston after one person was shot early Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant r. Willkens said officers were called to Victoria Drive after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had at least two gunshots to his chest.

He was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition.

Victoria Drive shooting

What we know:

According to investigators, the man shot lived at the home with his mother and father.

The father and son got into an argument over keys to one of the vehicles, but it is unclear why they were arguing over the keys. At some point, the argument became physical, and the mother got involved in an attempt to get between them.

Lt. Willkens stated the fight with all three eventually went to the floor. It is believed the father then fired several shots from a pistol.

When officers got to the home, they put a chest seal on the son and provided first-aid, authorities say. He was taken to the hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

The mother and father were cooperative with police. A couple of other pistols were found at the scene, Lt. Willkens said.

Houston police are working with the District Attorney's Office to determine who is going to be charged or if anyone will be charged at all.

What we don't know:

Police don't know why the son and father were arguing over the vehicle keys.