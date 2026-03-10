18-year-old accused in deadly Houston Heights shooting faces new federal charges

The Brief Darius Dewayne Hall is now facing federal carjacking and firearms charges. He was already charged with capital murder, evading arrest, and tampering with physical evidence in Harris County. He is accused of shooting and killing a woman in The Heights and leading police on a chase.



An 18-year-old man charged in a deadly shooting in Houston’s Heights neighborhood is now also facing federal charges.

According to federal officials, Darius Dewayne Hall is now facing federal carjacking and firearms charges.

He was already charged with capital murder, evading arrest, and tampering with physical evidence in Harris County.

By the numbers:

If convicted, Hall could face up to a life sentence or the possibility of death for the carjacking charge. The firearms charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life, if convicted. He could also face up to a maximum fine of $250,000, if convicted.

Hall is accused of shooting and killing a woman on Friday night and then leading police on a chase.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting on West 20th Street near Lawrence Street around 11:45 p.m. and found a 61-year-old woman shot on the sidewalk. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to federal officials, the woman had dropped off her friend at her apartment after spending the day at MD Anderson Cancer Center. After finding a parking spot, she started walking back to the apartment.

Witnesses reported hearing a scream and then a loud popping sound.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, Hall was allegedly seen going through the woman’s purse before driving off in her vehicle.

Authorities say law enforcement located the vehicle, and a chase ensued. It ended in a crash.

Hall allegedly ran from the driver’s side and tried to get away on foot. Authorities say Hall had allegedly discarded some clothing as he fled.

He was taken into custody and charged.