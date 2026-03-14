Carnival closes early at Houston rodeo out of 'abundance of caution'

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The Brief The Houston Rodeo carnival closed early Saturday after a crowd suddenly ran. Officials say the reaction prompted concern, but no injuries were reported. Law enforcement responded quickly, and the closure was out of caution.



The carnival at the Houston rodeo closed early Saturday night out of an "abundance of caution," Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said.

Carnival closes early

According to their release, a group of individuals began running in the carnival area, which prompted others nearby to run.

Law enforcement engaged quickly, and they say they are not aware of any injuries at this time.

Out of an abundance of caution, the carnival closed early.

The safety and security of our guests remains the top priority for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, they said.