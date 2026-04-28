Houston-area woman targeted by scammers while searching for her lost pet gets her beloved dog back

The Brief Scammers exploited search: The owner says she was bombarded with fake claims demanding money to return her dog. Dog rescued by stranger: The Yorkie was found after days missing, possibly hiding in a sewer, and brought to a veterinarian. Microchip led to reunion: The case highlights how microchipping pets—and updating contact info—can be critical.



A Texas woman searching for her lost Yorkie is celebrating a reunion after nearly a week, crediting a microchip for bringing her dog home—and warning others about scammers who targeted her during the search.

Woman reunited with her dog after being targeted by scammers

What we know:

In an Only on FOX report on April 22, we told you about Alicia Duke's search for her Yorkie named Bash.

Photo of Bash

Bash ran away at Fulton near Quitman, and Alicia used flyers and social media to find him.

She says she quickly became the target of scammers claiming they would return her dog for a price, or they had Bash, but he needed emergency medical care.

Alicia is too tech-savvy to fall for these scams, but she worries others, especially senior citizens, would fall pray, so she reached out to us.

Six days after the report aired, Alicia had Bash back in her arms. He may have spent at least three days in a sewer pipe.

A woman spotted him and took him to a vet to see if he was microchipped.

It was the microchip Alicia says that made the reunion possible.

What you can do:

She wants others looking for their lost pets to be aware of scammers, and if you haven't already, be sure to get your pets microchipped and make sure all your information is up-to-date.