Houston dog rescue seeks help after screwworm restrictions halt out-of-state adoptions

The Brief Transport plans disrupted: Sunnyside Street Dogs says 16 dogs that were vaccinated, fixed and cleared with health certificates can no longer be transferred to out-of-state adopters because of new screwworm-related restrictions. Growing concern over screwworm cases: Texas has confirmed five cases of New World screwworm, including four livestock animals and one dog. The parasite is the larva of a fly that feeds on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals. Rescue seeking community support: The nonprofit is asking local families to adopt or foster the affected dogs and is also accepting donations to help manage the unexpected setback.



A Houston-area nonprofit dog rescue is urgently seeking adopters, foster families and donations after new restrictions tied to Texas screwworm concerns abruptly halted plans to transport 16 rescued dogs to approved homes outside Harris County.

Screwworm restrictions leave 16 rescue dogs needing homes

What they're saying:

"There has been a stoppage of transports of dogs out of state because of the screwworm epidemic, but why are they stopping the transfer here with so few cases?" said Mike Hood, co-founder of Sunnyside Street Dogs 501(c)(3). "We have gotten all 16 of these dogs, their health certificate, and they’re all fixed. They all had families to go to, so this is just creating a real mess."

Big picture view:

The screwworm is the larva of a fly that eats the living flesh of warm-blooded animals — so far, the five cases include four livestock animals and a dog.

What you can do:

Sunnyside Street Dog is looking for local families to adopt or foster these dogs. "A donation would also go a long way as we navigate this sudden issue," said Hood.

For more information on how you can help, click here.