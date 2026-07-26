Extreme summer heat dome brings dangerous triple-digit temperatures through the work week
HOUSTON - A stronger heat wave kicks in next week as sunshine increases and rain chances remain slim to none.
Triple-digit heat wave
Actual temperatures will likely reach or exceed 100 degrees most days, with even higher heat index values. So please take it easy in the heat, use sunscreen and drink plenty of water!
Active Heat Advisories
A persistent upper-level ridge above the Central and Southern U.S. continues to bring dangerous heat for the next several days. Spots north of the Houston area are under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. on Sunday, and more Heat Advisories are expected to be issued in Houston as the week progresses.
Triple-digit heat will continue during the work week.
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 26 Houston weather team.