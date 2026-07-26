Harris County detectives searching for gunman after fatal convenience store shooting

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The Brief A man died after being shot in the chest early Saturday outside a convenience store on Nanes Drive in north Harris County. A friend drove the victim to Houston Northwest Hospital around 2 a.m., where hospital staff pronounced him dead. The suspect remains at large, and detectives are currently reviewing video footage to identify the gunman and establish a motive.



A man died after being shot early Saturday in the parking lot of a convenience store in north Harris County, and investigators are searching for the gunman, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded about 2 a.m. Saturday to Houston Northwest Hospital after a friend drove the wounded man to the emergency room, authorities said. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but the man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the 1960 Korner Store, sheriff's officials said.

What's next:

Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives and Crime Scene Unit personnel processed the scene, interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video. Detectives are working to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).