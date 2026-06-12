National Hurricane Center expands Gulf area-to-watch toward Texas

The Brief A tropical disturbance has developed in the southern Gulf of America. The National Hurricane Center says the disturbance could redevelop in the Gulf after moving inland in Mexico over the weekend. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.



An area in the Gulf of America that was highlighted for the possibility of tropical development this week has expanded toward Texas.

What we know:

According to the National Hurricane Center, a broad low pressure system has formed in the Bay of Campeche – an area in the southern Gulf just west of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

Forecasters said the disturbance is expected to move inland over eastern Mexico over the weekend.

What they're saying:

"The system could re-emerge over the northwestern Gulf on Tuesday and Wednesday while interacting with a frontal boundary, but there too, conditions are only expected to be marginally conducive for any development," forecasters wrote in their outlook.

The NHC has given the area a low chance of development within the next week.

The outlook for a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of America.

(FOX Weather)



Big picture view:

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and the Gulf is a common place for tropical development early in the season.

This serves as a reminder that Texans should prepare for a landfalling tropical system now. Experts recommend you build an emergency kit that includes enough provisions to last for at least three days, check your insurance coverage and familiarize yourself with your evacuation route.