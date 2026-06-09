Mother, son dead after being found shot in southeast Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A mother and son are both reported dead after being found wounded in southeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
2 dead near Pearland
What we know:
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported Precinct 2 deputies were called to a home on Windy Spring Lane, near Pearland, around 6:30 a.m.
Deputies found a wounded 17-year-old male who they pronounced dead at the scene. An adult woman was also found shot in the face and taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Officials say there was a teenage sister inside the home.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unclear what happened to the mother and son.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office, Ed Gonzalez