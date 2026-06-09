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Mother, son dead after being found shot in southeast Harris County

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Updated June 9, 2026 11:04 AM CDT Published June 9, 2026 8:12 AM CDT
UPDATE: Mother, son dead after Harris County shooting
UPDATE: Mother, son dead after Harris County shooting

UPDATE: Mother, son dead after Harris County shooting

A woman and her 17-year-old son are dead after a shooting in southeast Harris County on Windy Spring Lane. The Harris County Sheriff's Office provides an update.

The Brief

    • A teen was pronounced dead after being found at a home on Windy Spring Lane in southeast Harris County.
    • Officials say a woman who was wounded was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A mother and son are both reported dead after being found wounded in southeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

2 dead near Pearland

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported Precinct 2 deputies were called to a home on Windy Spring Lane, near Pearland, around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies found a wounded 17-year-old male who they pronounced dead at the scene. An adult woman was also found shot in the face and taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Officials say there was a teenage sister inside the home.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear what happened to the mother and son.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office, Ed Gonzalez

Crime and Public SafetyHarris County