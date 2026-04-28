Planning a summer trip? Experts say waiting could cost you

The Brief Travel experts say rising jet fuel costs are already pushing flight prices higher Last-minute flight deals are becoming harder to find ahead of summer travel Some travelers are changing plans — driving, cruising, or choosing cheaper destinations



If you are still planning a summer trip, travel experts say waiting could cost you.

Rising jet fuel prices are putting pressure on airlines — and that cost is already starting to show up in airfare.

What we know:

Travel agent Creg Dawkins says he’s seeing it firsthand with his clients.

"I’ve had clients… book last minute, and they paid three times the amount of what some of my clients paid six, seven months ago," Dawkins said.

Fuel is one of the biggest expenses for airlines, and when those prices rise, ticket prices often follow.

Industry data shows jet fuel prices have surged in recent weeks, adding more pressure as summer travel demand ramps up.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long fuel prices will remain elevated — or how much more airlines may adjust fares heading into peak summer travel season.

Experts say pricing can change quickly depending on global conditions and demand, making it difficult to predict whether travelers will see relief later this summer.

What they're saying:

Travel experts say travelers should not expect the same last-minute deals they may have seen in recent years.

"Fuel is a major cost for the airline. So when the fuel costs go up, obviously the prices are going up," Dawkins said.

He says some travelers are now rethinking their plans entirely — opting for shorter trips, different destinations, or alternative travel options.

Instead of flying, some families are choosing to drive to cruise ports like Galveston or look for destinations where hotels and activities may be more affordable.

What's next:

Experts say flexibility will be key for travelers heading into the summer months.

That means being open to adjusting travel dates, comparing nearby airports, and even reconsidering destinations.

Dawkins says travelers should also focus on what matters most for their trip — whether that’s a beach, relaxation, or a specific experience — and look for more affordable locations that offer similar options.