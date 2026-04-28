More alligator sightings in Houston area during mating season

The Brief More gators have been spotted recently in the Houston area. It's currently alligator mating season. Authorities warn what you need to know if you encounter a gator.



It’s alligator mating season, which means there have been more gator sightings across the Houston area. Wildlife experts say this is a normal, seasonal pattern, but it also means residents should be cautious when spending time outdoors near water.

What they're saying:

Over the weekend, one Sienna resident captured video of a massive alligator on the Sienna Golf Course near Scanlan Trace and Camp Sienna Trail. The woman said it was the biggest one she has ever seen near her house. The woman said she was driving with her children Sunday afternoon when they spotted the gator. The golf course is near homes, canals, and even an elementary school, making the sighting both concerning and, in some ways, expected.

Residents say alligator encounters aren’t unusual in the area, but the size of this particular gator stood out.

"We’ve been seeing him since the beginning of the nesting season," said Dominique Sexton, who has lived in Sienna since 2019. "He is the largest that we’ve ever seen. We’ve spotted about two or three gators this year. They just lay out on the bank across from the elementary school."

Sexton noted the local school district reminds families about alligator safety during this time of year. Notifications typically urge residents to keep pets leashed and ensure children understand the importance of staying away from wildlife.

"Don’t approach them, don’t feed them, and don’t startle them," Sexton added. "It’s just a fact of living in Sienna."

Dig deeper:

The sightings didn’t stop there. On Monday, deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct Three shared photos of a small alligator crossing a roadway. Authorities safely guided the young gator off the street and back into a nearby pond.

Officials emphasize that increased activity during mating season is expected.

What you can do:

Wildlife experts stress that safety should always come first. If you encounter an alligator:

Keep a safe distance and back away slowly

Never attempt to feed, approach, or harass the animal

Do not try to capture or move it yourself

Removal of an alligator is considered a last resort and is typically handled only when the animal poses an immediate danger to the public, such as being found in a residential pool, under a vehicle, or in the middle of a busy roadway.

For concerns or assistance, residents are encouraged to contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.