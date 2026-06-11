Century Plaza crash: Woman driving intoxicated, common law husband killed

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving an intoxicated driver in the Century Plaza area.

Man killed in north Houston

What we know:

According to Deputy Vasquez, they were called to Century Plaza Drive, north of Greenspoint, around 11 p.m about a crash.

A vehicle was reported to be going eastbound, failed to stay in a single lane and the driver lost control of the vehicle before going into a grassy medium.

Deputy Vasquez says the male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver was taken to the hospital where it was determined she was intoxicated, officials said. She was taken into custody and is facing intoxicated manslaughter charges.

According to authorities, the woman said she was going 60 mph at a 35 mph speed limit.

Deputy Vasquez reports the man and woman are common law married.

What we don't know:

Officials do not know where the couple was coming from.