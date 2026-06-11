Texas AG warning Big 12 about sanctioning Texas Tech following recent court order regarding Brendan Sorsby

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to leaders of the Big 12 Conference stating that any effort to sanction Texas Tech following a valid court order regarding QB Brendan Sorsby would be a violation of federal and state law and expose the conference and its members to antitrust liability. Earlier this week, a Lubbock County judge granted a temporary injunction blocking the NCAA's permanent ban making Sorsby eligible to play in 2026. Sorsby was a former Indiana Hoosiers and Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback who transferred to Texas Tech this offseason before he sued the NCAA after they ruled him permanently ineligible. The ruling followed an investigation into his gambling history.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to leaders of the Big 12 Conference stating that any effort to sanction Texas Tech following a valid court order regarding QB Brendan Sorsby would be a violation of federal and state law and expose the conference and its members to antitrust liability.

Texas AG warning Big 12 about sanctions against Texas Tech following court ruling

Texas AG letter to Big 12:

The full letter from Texas AG Paxton to the Big 12 can be read below or by clicking here.

The backstory:

Earlier this week, a Lubbock County judge granted a temporary injunction blocking the NCAA's permanent ban making Sorsby eligible to play in 2026.

The ruling comes after Sorby's admitted sports gambling violations.

Judge Ken Curry of the 99th District Court in Lubbock County found that Sorsby would suffer "probable, imminent and irreparable injury" if he were prevented from playing while his lawsuit against the NCAA proceeds.

As part of the court's order, Sorsby must continue treatment and counseling related to gambling addiction, participate in recovery programs and submit regular compliance reports.

Due to the ruling, Sorsby will be eligible to play for the Red Raiders after serving a two-game suspension at the start of the season.

Details of the Texas Tech QB's $90,000 gambling case

The backstory:

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - JANUARY 24: Future Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby shouts during the first half of the game between the Houston Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on January 24, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo b Expand

Sorsby was a former Indiana Hoosiers and Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback who transferred to Texas Tech this offseason before he sued the NCAA after they ruled him permanently ineligible. The ruling followed an investigation into his gambling history.

Court filings indicate Sorsby wagered at least $90,000 across more than 9,000 bets during his college career, including bets involving Indiana athletics while he was a member of the Hoosiers program. He continued his sports betting after transferring to Texas Tech in January and has acknowledged sending more than $65,000 to friends to cover bets made on his behalf during his college career, according to college sports reporters.

NCAA stance on player eligibility, game integrity

Big picture view:

The NCAA's rules generally call for permanent ineligibility when an athlete bets on their own team. The association argued in court filings that Sorsby's conduct threatened the integrity of college sports and warranted enforcement of its gambling policies.

Sorsby's legal team, led by attorney Jeffrey Kesler, countered that he never bet on a game in which he played, never manipulated the outcome of any contest and had been diagnosed with a gambling disorder. Attorneys also cited his completion of a residential treatment program and ongoing counseling efforts.

The NCAA has publicly disagreed with the ruling and indicated it is considering further legal action, though the temporary injunction remains in effect.

Gambling as a mental health issue

The case differs from several recent NCAA eligibility lawsuits involving transfer rules and eligibility waivers because it centers on admitted violations of NCAA gambling regulations rather than the interpretation of eligibility rules.

In a two-hour hearing in Lubbock County District Court last week, Kessler argued that the NCAA ignored its own rules by not considering Sorsby's well-being when it ruled him ineligible, describing his gambling history as a mental health issue that the NCAA is obligated to support and not punish.

NCAA attorney Taylor Askew said in the hearing that the organization did consider Sorsby's mental health in its process of deeming him permanently ineligible and that those challenges do not excuse the consequences of his actions.

Texas Tech coach breaks silence on QB Brendan Sorsby's gambling scandal, compares recovery to injury

Texas Tech’s head football, Joey McGuire, broke his silence Wednesday regarding the high-profile gambling scandal surrounding quarterback Brendan Sorsby, offering a protective yet deeply candid stance on the player's ongoing situation.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the scandal surfaced, the coach explicitly framed Sorsby's situation as a battle with addiction rather than just a disciplinary or legal hurdle.

"Will Hammond is coming back from an ACL. He is recovering from an injury," the coach stated. "Brendan Sorsby is recovering from an addiction. He’s recovering."

The coach emphasized that he has met with Sorsby multiple times, noting that the weight of the ordeal has been immense.

Having witnessed the destructive impact of addiction within his own family, the coach declared he has no intention of turning his back on the young quarterback during his darkest hour.

Sorsby's return

Sorsby is expected to take over as the Red Raiders' starting quarterback as the defending Big 12 champions prepare for the 2026 season.

The underlying lawsuit remains pending, and the temporary injunction does not represent a final decision on the case. However, under the current court order, Sorsby is eligible to play for Texas Tech in 2026 following his two-game suspension.