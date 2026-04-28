French bulldog stolen at gunpoint during walk in Houston neighborhood

The Brief Daylight robbery caught off guard: Two teens were walking their dogs near their home on Woodlyn at Denton when a white vehicle pulled up, and an armed passenger allegedly grabbed the French Bulldog, Nova. More than a pet: Nova served as a companion animal for several special needs children in the family, providing critical emotional support. Investigation underway: Houston police are investigating, and the family is urging anyone with information to contact authorities or Crime Stoppers.



A Houston-area family is pleading for help after an armed suspect allegedly stole their French Bulldog, Nova, during a morning walk last Friday, a brazen incident that has shaken the neighborhood and left children who relied on the dog for emotional support heartbroken.

What we know:

It happened last Friday morning near the teen's home on Woodlyn at Denton.

"Nova is our French Bulldog," said the teens' mother, Nora Boesem. "She was given to our kids, who are all special needs youth, as their companion animal."

Nova

She's more than just a dog, Nora said Nova provides emotional support for her kids.

Jeremy Boesem says while he and Marcus Hollowhora were walking Nova and their other French Bulldog, Star, a white vehicle pulled up.

The passenger opened the door, pointed a gun at them ,and scooped up Nova.

"My son calls me and tells me, ‘dad, they just took Nova.’ So, I panicked, you don't want anything to happen to your kids," said the teen's dad, Kendrick Stewart.

The police were called and HPD is investigating.

"Watch your children, especially when they are walking their dogs," said Kendrick.

The family is desperate to get Nova back.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.