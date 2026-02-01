Video: Splendora police use 'grappler' tool to stop speeding suspect

The Brief Splendora Police shared video of officers using a "grappler" to stop a speeding suspect Saturday night. Police were able to safely stop the vehicle and arrest the driver. Other adults and kids were reportedly in the vehicle as well.



Police in Montgomery County shared dashcam footage of a tool used by officers to stop a speeding suspect.

Video: Police ‘grappler’ stops speeding suspect

What we know:

According to Splendora Police, the video is from a car chase that happened Saturday night.

The suspect, later identified as Joseph Ntunzwenmana, was allegedly driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone. Police reportedly tried to perform a traffic stop initially, but they say the driver sped up, leading to the chase.

The video shows a patrol vehicle following the driver, going past other vehicles in the process.

According to police, once traffic conditions were safe, that's when officers deployed a Grappler Police Bumper from the patrol vehicle.

The "grappler" is installed onto the patrol vehicle as a tool to safely stop a chase suspect. Police say the tool deploys a "high-strength tethered net that entangles a rear tire," allowing officers to safely bring the suspect vehicle to a stop.

In this incident, police say the vehicle was stopped without incident. Ntunzwenmana allegedly tried to keep driving as officers gave them verbal orders, but the grappler fully disabled the vehicle.

Officers removed the driver from the vehicle, but the suspect allegedly resisted arrest at first. Police say a TASER was used, and the driver was detained.

Police then ordered other people in the vehicle to exit. According to the department, other adults and children were in the vehicle.

Ntunzwenmana has been charged with evading arrest, attempting to take a weapon from an officer, child endangerment, and criminal mischief.

What we don't know:

Other than Ntunzwenmana, no one involved has been identified.