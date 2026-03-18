Harris County judge grants bond to 31-year-old convicted thief with 37 felony charges

The Brief A repeat offender with 37 felony theft charges, Dequavia Denise Rogers, was arrested after months as a fugitive—during which she allegedly committed additional crimes across multiple counties. Despite being on parole, probation, and facing 11 pending felonies, a Harris County judge set her bond at $75,000, drawing criticism from crime prevention advocates. The case is fueling calls for stricter penalties on habitual offenders, with lawmakers expected to revisit the issue in the upcoming legislative session.



You would think being on the run and racking up more criminal charges at the same time would mean no bond set or a high bond after getting arrested. That's not what happened to Dequavia Denise Rogers.

Harris County crime: Judge grants bond to convicted thief with 37 felony charges

What they're saying:

"You have to have consequences for habitual thieves," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "It's not happening in Rogers case."

FOX 26 first told you about Rogers in October 2025.

At that time, she had 13 felony convictions was on parole and probation at the same time and was a wanted fugitive.

She was apprehended a few days ago. While on the run, she picked up four more felony theft charges in Harris County.

"In addition, she also racked up a felony theft in Montgomery County, and another one in Fort Bend County. That's all while she's on four probated sentences in Harris County," Kahan said.

Rogers had a total of 37 felony theft charges.

Even though she was on the run for months and allegedly committed more crimes, 351st Court Judge Nata Cornelio set Rogers' bond at just $75,000 for 11 pending felonies.

Expect lawmakers to consider enhancing punishment for habitual thieves in the upcoming legislative session.