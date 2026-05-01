Kidney transplant scandal upends patient’s 5-year wait, but a second chance brought new hope

The Brief A former kindergarten teacher waited five years for a kidney transplant at Memorial Hermann before the hospital abruptly shut down its program amid a criminal case involving a transplant surgeon. Federal charges allege Dr. John Stevenson Bynon Jr. falsified medical records, potentially manipulating patients’ survival chances and shaking trust in the system. Fuentes ultimately received a transplant at Methodist Hospital, but now faces mounting costs for medications while living on Social Security disability.



After spending five years working toward a life-saving kidney transplant at a Houston hospital, Yamileth Fuentes saw her hopes collapse amid a criminal scandal that shut down the program—only to find a second chance at another hospital, along with new financial challenges.

After Scandal Shutters Transplant Program, Patient Finds Lifesaving Kidney—and New Struggles

What they're saying:

Yamileth Fuentes was a kindergarten teacher when she was diagnosed with kidney disease.

"I went to Memorial Herman to get on the list," she said. "You need to give us five years upfront."

After doing everything asked of her for five years, Memorial Herman shut down its transplant program.

Dr. John Stevenson Bynon Jr. was criminally charged with making false statements in patients' medical records. He's accused of manipulating patients' chance of survival.

Yamileth says she was at the top of the list when she heard about the scandal while watching TV.

"I said no, please God, no," she said.

"I was upset," said Yamileth's daughter, Celeste Hidalgo. "Not only was it affecting her. It was affecting a lot of other patients as well."

Yamileth says she turned to Methodist Hospital.

On April 18, Yamileth got a new kidney.

She's living on Social Security disability and all the meds she needs are putting her in a financial bind.

But like her health, she says she's putting it all in God's hands.