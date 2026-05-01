Woman found guilty of stabbing her husband 193 times in 2003 charged following hit-and-run crash

The Brief A woman who was found guilty of stabbing her husband 193 times back in 2003 is facing new charges after failing to stop and give information following a crash this week. According to court documents, Susan Wyche, also known as Susan Wright, was involved in a crash on or around April 30. The court document stated that Wyche was driving and operating a vehicle that was involved in an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle.



A woman who was found guilty of stabbing her husband 193 times back in 2003 is facing new charges after failing to stop and give information following a crash this week.

Woman convicted of killing her husband in 2003 charged with failure to stop and give information

What we know:

According to court documents, Susan Wyche, also known as Susan Wright, was involved in a crash on or around April 30.

Susan Wright (photo from during trial)

The court document stated that Wyche was driving and operating a vehicle that was involved in an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle.

Court documents stated Wyche failed to stop her vehicle at the scene of the accident and as close to the scene as possible, failed to return to the scene of said accident, and failed to remain at the scene of said accident until she gave her name and address to the other driver.

Court documents said the damages to the vehicles involved in said crash resulted in a loss of at least $200.

Her bond was set at $100.

What we don't know:

Documents did not specify exactly how much the total damage of the vehicles was.

What's next:

Next court date for Wyche is set for May 7.