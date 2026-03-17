The Brief Tara Hardin, 57, and her mother, 80-year-old Floris Wolford, were killed in a Conroe shooting Monday. Authorities say Tara's husband has been charged with capital murder. Authorities believe Tara moved out of their home recently and was staying with her mother.



The two women killed in a shooting at a Conroe home Monday afternoon have been identified by authorities.

Shooting victims identified

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Tara Hardin and her mother, 80-year-old Floris Wolford were killed in the shooting.

Tara is the estranged wife of the suspect. Authorities believe Tara moved out of the home she shared with her husband within the last week and was staying with her mother.

What they're saying:

"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victims. We recognize the profound impact this tragedy has had on our community and are committed to seeking justice for these women and their loved ones," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Suspect charged with murder

Authorities identified the suspect as 57-year-old Stanley Earl Hardin. He is charged with capital murder.

He remains in the Montgomery County Jail without bond on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said Stanley, a veteran, did not have a criminal history.

How the deadly shooting unfolded

The backstory:

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Shoreview Drive, on the east side of Conroe.

The sheriff’s office says Tara called 911 to report that her husband was coming into the home and had crashed his truck into the house.

During the 911 call, authorities say gunfire could be heard coming from the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found Tara and Wolford had been shot to death.

Stanley had reportedly already left the scene and walked over to his son’s nearby home.

He asked his son to drive him to his own house, where the sheriff’s office took him into custody, deputies say.