Harris County fire: RV fire spreads to containers full of fireworks, firefighters contain fire

The Brief Harris County authorities are on the scene of an RV fire that expanded to shipping containers full of fireworks in Harris County on Wednesday evening. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office, deputies are assisting the Spring Fire Department at the intersection of Hufsmith-Kuykendahl Road and Kuykendahl Road following reports of a loud explosion. Officials said a fire stand ignited as a result.



Harris County authorities are on the scene of an RV fire that expanded to shipping containers full of fireworks in Harris County on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office, deputies are assisting the Spring Fire Department at the intersection of Hufsmith-Kuykendahl Road and Kuykendahl Road following reports of a loud explosion.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

According to the Spring Fire Department, an RV was on fire that spread to shipping containers full of fireworks.

Officials from Klein, The Woodlands and South Montgomery County fire departments are on the scene.

Authorities said the railroad tracks that run across Kuykendahl is closed. Also, Kuykendahl close to State Highway 99 is closed.

Authorities said tankers and booster trucks have been called in.

Officials said the fire has been contained and crews are working on putting out hot spots.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

No injuries have been reported.