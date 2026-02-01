Channelview fire believed to be source of 'strong odor' reported across Houston

The Brief Houston Fire officials say they're aware of reports of a strong smell across the city. It's believed the smell is coming from an overnight fire in Channelview. The fire is out and under investigation.



Houston Fire officials have determined what's believed to be the source of a strong smell reported around the city.

Strong smell in Houston

What they're saying:

The city fire department posted on social media that they've received reports of a "strong odor" in multiple parts of the city. Officials say reports of the smell have come near Montrose, Eastex, Bellaire, and a wide area inside the 610 loop.

The fire department later determined that the smell was coming from an overnight fire in the Channelview area.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, Channelview FD was been working a fire at a warehouse of tires and wheels.

Officials say the fire started at 2 a.m. at a warehouse along the East Freeway close to Sheldon Road. FOX 26 was present at the scene at about 10 a.m. as crews continued putting out the flames.

Channelview FD tells FOX 26 that the fire was on the first and second floor of the warehouse.

The fire has since been put out, and no injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.