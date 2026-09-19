Houston weather: Lower humidity brings slight heat relief
A drier Saturday
It's sunny and hot today, with lower humidity and highs in the 90s. Areas north of I‑10 will likely cool into the low-70s tonight, which will feel refreshing.
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Weekend heat returns
Humidity should increase noticeably on Sunday, along with a chance for isolated showers well south of the Houston area.
Tropical Depression Six
Tropical Depression Six has formed in the eastern Atlantic.
This is going to be a short-lived system. It is forecasted to become our sixth named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Fay.
This will be what we call a 'storm for the fish' because it will stay out to sea and not impact any major landmass.
Other than this system, nothing else is brewing across the Atlantic.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority