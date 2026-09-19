Houston weather: Lower humidity brings slight heat relief

The Brief Lower humidity continues Saturday Hot weekend ahead Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic



A drier Saturday

It's sunny and hot today, with lower humidity and highs in the 90s. Areas north of I‑10 will likely cool into the low-70s tonight, which will feel refreshing.

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Weekend heat returns

Humidity should increase noticeably on Sunday, along with a chance for isolated showers well south of the Houston area.

Tropical Depression Six

Tropical Depression Six has formed in the eastern Atlantic.

This is going to be a short-lived system. It is forecasted to become our sixth named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Fay.

This will be what we call a 'storm for the fish' because it will stay out to sea and not impact any major landmass.

Other than this system, nothing else is brewing across the Atlantic.