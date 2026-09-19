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Houston weather: Lower humidity brings slight heat relief

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published September 19, 2026 10:45 AM CDT
Published September 19, 2026 10:45 AM CDT
Houston weather: Sept 19 morning forecast
Houston weather: Sept 19 morning forecast

Houston weather: Sept 19 morning forecast

It's sunny and hot today, with lower humidity and highs in the 90s. Areas north of I‑10 will likely cool into the low-70s tonight which will feel refreshing.

The Brief

    • Lower humidity continues Saturday
    • Hot weekend ahead
    • Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic

A drier Saturday

It's sunny and hot today, with lower humidity and highs in the 90s. Areas north of I‑10 will likely cool into the low-70s tonight, which will feel refreshing.

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Weekend heat returns

Humidity should increase noticeably on Sunday, along with a chance for isolated showers well south of the Houston area.

Tropical Depression Six

Tropical Depression Six has formed in the eastern Atlantic. 

This is going to be a short-lived system. It is forecasted to become our sixth named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Fay. 

This will be what we call a 'storm for the fish' because it will stay out to sea and not impact any major landmass. 

Other than this system, nothing else is brewing across the Atlantic.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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