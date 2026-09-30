Family of man fighting rare illness wants to bless someone with Houston Texans tickets

The Brief Last May, David Lerma graduated with a degree in film from the University of Texas. Now, he's at Houston Methodist in the Medical Center fighting for his life after being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder known as HLH. His family is giving away two club-level tickets to Sunday's Texans game to someone recovering from an illness.



The family of a 22-year-old man fighting a rare life-threatening illness wants to bless another family with two club-level tickets to Sunday's Houston Texans game.

David Lerma diagnosed with rare blood disorder

The backstory:

Last May, David Lerma graduated with a degree in film from the University of Texas.

Now he's at Houston Methodist in the Medical Center fighting for his life.

"He was feeling a little stomach ache. He passed out. His roommates took him to the hospital and they spent the night thinking it was a bug of some kind," said David's grandmother. "He started turning yellow, they started getting worried. So we went to Austin to pick him up."

David had been sedated for 18 days at Houston Methodist in the Medical Center.

He's been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder known as HLH.

"It's so rare it took time for doctors to figure it out," said David's father, David Lerma Sr. "I give them gratitude they had every specialist on it."

"It's been heartbreaking, but we're here for him," said his mother, Martha Lerma.

Family giving away Texans tickets

What you can do:

The family is giving away two club-level tickets to Sunday's Texans game.

They want to donate them to someone recovering from an illness.

Anyone interested in the tickets or helping the family can reach them through these emails:

mejiaj2023@yahoo.com

Miayeve@gmail.com

Vikkjmnz@gmail.com