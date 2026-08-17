Kingwood senior apartment complex's broken elevator raises safety concerns

The Brief Kingwood Senior Village elderly residents say ongoing elevator problems are causing issues for them. Residents report the elevator sometimes overheats and can stop working for hours. Houston City Council Member Fred Flickinger said the complex told his office repairs to the broken elevator are underway but could take almost a month.



Elderly residents at a senior apartment complex in Kingwood say ongoing elevator problems are creating major inconveniences and raising safety concerns.

Senior complex dealing with elevator issues

Some residents at Kingwood Senior Village along Northpines Drive reached out to FOX 26, saying one of the complex’s two elevators had been broken for about eight weeks.

Residents say the second elevator is still operating, but they claim it is not always reliable. They say the elevator sometimes overheats because of increased use and can stop working for hours at a time.

Some residents say they are also hesitant to use it because they are worried it could break down while they are inside. The issue is especially concerning for residents with mobility problems who live on the upper floors and rely on walkers or wheelchairs.

Kathryn Alderman lives on the third floor and says she cannot regularly use the stairs because of health and balance issues.

"I live on the east end, so I have to walk to the west end to get this elevator and then walk back to the east end to get in my car or to get my mail," Alderman said.

Alderman said she has also been stuck downstairs waiting for the working elevator to cool down.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 reached out to Houston City Council Member Fred Flickinger, who represents the area.

Flickinger said his office contacted the apartment complex after learning about the residents’ concerns.

He said the complex told his office that repairs to the broken elevator are underway, but it could take about another 30 days before the work is completed.

"There is a second elevator at the site, but that is also problematic because at the peak times of usage that elevator overheats," Flickinger said.

He said the elevator then has to be shut down temporarily until it cools off.

"Anybody that is a resident here that has mobility issues that is not on the first floor is suffering to a certain degree," Flickinger says.

Flickinger said it appears the elevator company is working to get the parts needed to complete the repairs and that his office plans to follow up with the complex.

FOX 26 also reached out to Kingwood Senior Village about the elevator problems Sunday afternoon and is waiting to hear back.