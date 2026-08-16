Convicted felon arrested following SWAT standoff over domestic violence call in Conroe

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The Brief A 42-year-old convicted felon was arrested after an armed family violence dispute led to a SWAT standoff in Conroe late Saturday night. Joseph Andre Baumbach barricaded himself inside a home after family members escaped and called 911; he surrendered following non-lethal countermeasures. Baumbach faces charges of unlawful firearm possession by a felon and aggravated assault, with no injuries reported from the incident.



A 42-year-old convicted felon is in custody following a SWAT standoff sparked by an armed family violence call late Saturday night, authorities said.

SWAT standoff in Conroe

What we know:

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9 p.m. to a report of domestic violence in the 9000 block of Chimney Swift Lane in Conroe.

According to officials, Joseph Andre Baumbach assaulted family members and displayed a firearm during the dispute. The family members were able to escape the home and call law enforcement for help.

Baumbach then barricaded himself inside the residence and refused orders to surrender. The sheriff’s office activated its SWAT, Drone, and Crisis Negotiation teams to assist at the scene.

After tactical teams deployed non-lethal countermeasures to gain compliance, Baumbach surrendered without further incident. No injuries were reported among family members, law enforcement personnel, or the suspect.

Baumbach was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail. He faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault. He is currently being held without bond.