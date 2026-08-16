Motorcycle crash closes Sam Houston Tollway lanes
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HOUSTON - Emergency crews are on the scene of a major crash involving a motorcycle on the Sam Houston Tollway, local authorities said Sunday afternoon.
Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to the scene on the tollway near Gessner Road to investigate the collision.
Authorities advised drivers to exercise caution when traveling through the area and to expect potential traffic delays as crews work the scene.
Further details regarding the cause of the crash, the number of vehicles involved, or the condition of the motorcyclist were not immediately available.
The Source: Information in this article is from Constable Mark Herman's office.