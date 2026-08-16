Motorcycle crash closes Sam Houston Tollway lanes

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The Brief Emergency crews are responding to a major crash involving a motorcycle on the Sam Houston Tollway near Gessner Road. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating at the scene and advising drivers to expect traffic delays. Details regarding the cause of the crash, total vehicles involved, and the condition of the motorcyclist have not yet been released.



Emergency crews are on the scene of a major crash involving a motorcycle on the Sam Houston Tollway, local authorities said Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to the scene on the tollway near Gessner Road to investigate the collision.

Authorities advised drivers to exercise caution when traveling through the area and to expect potential traffic delays as crews work the scene.

Further details regarding the cause of the crash, the number of vehicles involved, or the condition of the motorcyclist were not immediately available.