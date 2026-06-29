Montgomery County deputy killed: Charges filed in connection to weekend crash that killed Erika Serrato

The Brief The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has announced charges have been filed following a crash that took the life of a Montgomery County Deputy over the weekend. According to authorities, 34-year-old Ashton Jammer was charged with driving while intoxicated while 20-year-old Ian Perez was charged with passing certain vehicles causing bodily injury. 24-year-old Deputy Erika Serrato was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.



The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has announced charges have been filed following a crash that took the life of a deputy over the weekend.

Charges filed in connection to crash that killed Montgomery County Deputy Erika Serrato

What we know:

24-year-old Deputy Erika Serrato was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

Deputy Erika Serrato (Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

According to authorities, 34-year-old Ashton Jammer was charged with driving while intoxicated while 20-year-old Ian Perez was charged with passing certain vehicles causing bodily injury.

The backstory:

Officials said the incident began just before 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning after Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies originally responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a multi-vehicle crash. Authorities said the initial incident served as a "catalyst" for the subsequent chain of events.

Authorities said following an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the driver responsible for the initial crash was identified as Jammer, who was arrested on scene and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

34-year-old Ashton Jammer (left) and 20-year-old Ivan Perez (right) (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

While deputies were working the scene of the initial DWI, with marked patrol units parked and emergency lights fully activated, a heavy-duty commercial motor vehicle pulling a trailer struck Deputy Serrato as she stood outside her vehicle directing traffic, authorities stated.

The investigation into the deadly crash is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver of the commercial vehicle was identified as Perez, officials said.

Following Perez's release from the hospital, officials said he was arrested and faces charges of passing certain vehicles causing bodily injury as a result of failing to slow down or move over while passing emergency vehicles.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding the secondary crash remain under investigation. Additional or enhanced charges may be filed against Perez as the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

As part of a statement on Facebook, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said, "The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will continue to release official details as they become available. To ensure the dissemination of accurate and verified information, the public and media are strongly encouraged to monitor the official Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office social media pages."