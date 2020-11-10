Future of Harris Co. Constables assured at Commissioners Court
At Tuesday's meeting of Commissioners Court, Precinct 3's Tom Ramsey pressed the issue, urging Republicans and Democrats alike to publicly pick a side, either support the Constables or not.
Serious questions emerge around $11 million Harris County COVID-19 contract
FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan explains the new details uncovered after breaking news of the $11 million project that was awarded by Harris County to a one-person company.
Murder victim's family unleash anger at Harris Co. Commissioner's Court
Police say the 26-year-old Little League football coach and Prairie View A&M graduate was fatally ambushed a year ago by a habitual, violent offender who'd been released on multiple felony bonds.
'We cannot afford to have these,' Harris County strips constables of savings during crime wave
An outcry is growing against what some deem a funding cut for Harris County Constables.
Powerful post of Harris Co. administrator approved by Democrats on Commissioners Court
Harris County Commissioners Court has moved the day-to-day responsibility of running "all" county departments to an unelected appointee chosen by the party in charge.
Illegal boarding home shut down in Katy, HCSO says it's one of the worst cases they've seen in some time
FOX 26 looking deeper into unlicensed boarding homes in Harris County after a recent discovery forced officials to remove 9 people living in unsuitable conditions.
Affirmative action program approved in Harris Co.
The Harris County Commissioners Court has approved a new Affirmative Action Program.
Harris County Commissioners vote on $2M deportation defense fund
Immigrants who are victims of crimes or apart of legal deportation cases can seek legal help in Harris County.
$30M Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide grants up to $1,500 for families in need
The $30 million Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund will distributed to families both through nonprofit organizations in the community and a randomized application systems.