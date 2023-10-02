Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo returned to work on Monday after taking two months off to seek treatment for her mental health.

In a statement posted to the Harris County Judge’s Twitter account, Lina Hidalgo said she’s thrilled to be back.

"I'm thrilled to be back. I've had a fantastic day with my staff, and I am slowly working through many supportive letters and notes. Thank you to everyone for your incredible support as I return to the office. Nobody would think twice about taking time off work to recover from a heart attack or another physical ailment, and it should be the same way for a mental illness. With the treatment I've received, it no longer feels like I'm in a constant fight against depression. I hope that others who are struggling will look to my experience and feel empowered to get the help they need instead of suffering in silence."

Hidalgo's absence sparked mixed responses.

Some of her colleagues on Harris County Commissioners Court praised Hidalgo for taking the time she needed to deal with her clinical depression.

"I think she will open the door for a lot of people who are interested in getting treatment but never quite had the courage to tell their families or their loved ones, in particular, their employer, that they thought they needed a break," said fellow Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

However, some of her constituents felt differently.

"We need representation in Harris County. She’s paid $190,860 a year and we expect her to be at work," said Dave Wilson.

On Friday, Wilson and four other Harris County citizens filed a lawsuit asking that Hidalgo be removed from office. The petition claims Hidalgo is unfit for office and cites a local government code from the Texas Constitution that says a public official can be removed for incompetency.

"Just because someone says they’re sick doesn’t mean they’re sick. We’ve all had hard times and I understand all that, but I’m not certain she’s been doing what she says she’s been doing. The law’s pretty straightforward. She’s missed three regular sessions. She’s missed three special sessions. She missed the budget and she needs to be removed and replaced by somebody who will show up for work," Wilson said.

Hidalgo’s spokesperson responded to the lawsuit.

"The petition is meritless and an absolute joke. It repeatedly misspelled several words," said Brandon Marshall, Harris County Judge's Office Spokesperson.