Residents across parts of the area continue to grapple with the flooding aftermath left by a recent storm, with many forced to evacuate their homes and some losing everything.

FOX 26 spoke with Randy, who experienced significant losses due to the flood.

"I'm still a little shocked. I'm trying to process it all. I’m going back to see what I have left," Randy shared, standing in front of the East Fork RV Resort, which has been severely impacted by the floods.

Many resort owners faced the harsh reality of losing their possessions when the area was suddenly inundated.

"No, not at all. There was no rain last night. It was a normal day, and I opened the door, and there's water everywhere," Randy explained, caught off guard by the unexpected flooding.

Though thankful for his safety, Randy's relief was bittersweet as his car was submerged underwater. Struggling to come to terms with the situation, he recounted leaving his vehicle behind to the onslaught of the rising waters.

The flooding has also caused significant disruptions to local transportation. Valerie Allison, another affected resident, voiced her frustration.

"I can't get there [to the bank]. I’ve gone down the 1725, and I can't get down to the 1725. The only way I know how to get to town is this way, and it says water over the road," Allison explained, indicating how road closures have hampered movement around the town.

Efforts to clear the roads and provide aid to those affected are ongoing as the community begins to assess the full extent of the damage.

Patrick Gorman is the owner of the East Fork RV Resort and told FOX 26 he was disturbed about the flooding situation and has questions about how this happened. While not available for an interview, he sent the following statement:

To Texas state officials and Liberty County officials,

Residents of Liberty County, including those in East Fork RV Resort, are currently facing severe consequences due to ongoing flooding. Immediate action is necessary to address this issue and ensure the safety of our community.

We demand government assistance to make our park and the surrounding area more secure and prevent further damage. This includes exploring the possibility of constructing a dam in Liberty County to mitigate future flooding risks.

The current situation not only affects our park but also endangers families and could lead to more severe consequences. We urge you to act now and provide the necessary support to protect our community.