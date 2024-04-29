A mandatory evacuation was initiated Monday for regions below the Lake Livingston Dam and along the Trinity River due to heavy rainfall causing flooding in the area.

Many residents have reported their homes being inundated with water before sunset, leaving them little time to gather belongings and evacuate.

Charles White, a resident in the affected area, expressed concern for his family's safety, unsure of what actions to take next.

"I don’t know what to think at the moment. I got a wife and child back there. So I don’t know what I’m going do yet," said White.

He did speak to them over the phone, and they reported to be safe Monday afternoon.

Drone footage captured the extent of the flooding, with more roadways becoming impassable as the Trinity River approaches its crest.

"All we can do is sit and wait. There’s nothing else to do, can’t control the water. Can’t control the dam. Ain’t nothing I can do. Can’t cry about it," said resident James Williamson.

The voluntary evacuation was swiftly upgraded to mandatory status for parts of the county on Monday due to the escalating floodwaters. Residents in the Holiday Lakes area were observed leaving their homes, with the local fire chief urging compliance with the evacuation orders.

"I can’t force them, and I’m not going try to force them. I’m just going to repeat that it’s mandatory. How bad it got in Harvey, this could be as bad, hopefully not, but all we can do right now is pray," stated Arthur West, Chief of the Holiday Lakes Volunteer Fire Department.

For those without alternative shelter, preparations are located nearby. The Red Cross is standing by to assist at the Dunbar Gym, ready to accommodate an influx of evacuees as conditions may worsen.

"We have the supplies on hand to handle more people. It’s a hurry up and wait situation," said Catherine Homer, Shelter Supervisor for the American Red Cross.

While only a few residents have sought shelter at the gym thus far, officials anticipate an increase in occupancy as conditions in the area are expected to deteriorate further.