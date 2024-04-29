The National Weather Service has confirmed EF1 tornado damage in Trinity County following Sunday night's severe weather that rolled through the area.

Authorities reported damage in the Rock Creek Subdivision off of FM 356 and also west of Sebastopol.

Two injuries were reported by law enforcement. There's no word yet on their conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado is determined using the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale.

When tornado-related damage is surveyed, it is compared to a list of damage indicators and degrees of damage, which help better the range of wind speeds the tornado likely produced.

According to the scale, an EF1 tornado shows between 86 to 110 mile per hour winds.

Numerous roadways in Trinity County were impassable on Sunday night due to the torrential rainfall.