New details have surfaced regarding the shooting incident that involved Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell over the weekend. The incident occurred during a Cabana Live Event in unincorporated Sanford, Florida, early Sunday morning, according to officials with the Texans.

Witnesses recounted a fistfight breaking out inside Cabana Live. Amidst the turmoil, an uninvolved Black male subject, later identified as 16-year-old Christopher Bouie Jr., allegedly drew a handgun and began firing into the crowd. Security personnel managed to ‘bearhug’ Bouie Jr. to the ground and disarm him before further harm ensued.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Further investigation unveiled more details about the incident. Bouie Jr. fired the first two shots in a shootout within the party. An unknown individual fired shots back.

Authorities say Dell was merely a bystander caught in the crossfire. According to reports, Dell inadvertently stood in the middle of a shootout as it began.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Authorities disclosed that Bouie Jr. wielded a 9mm handgun during the altercation. Questions regarding how Bouie Jr. got the firearm he wielded and the identity of the second shooter who returned fire remain at the forefront of the inquiry.

In the aftermath of the shooting, ten individuals sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, with nine already discharged from the hospital. The tenth victim is expected to be released soon, alleviating concerns over life-threatening injuries.



