A Louisiana native, Sherman Desselle is excited to call Houston his new home. His journey to becoming a Murrow Award-winning journalist is unique.

Sherman graduated from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana where he studied music and theatre. He moved back to his hometown of Alexandria and worked in a neighborhood grocery store deli until he figured out his next move. One day he sparked a conversation with a customer as he prepared their order. This customer happened to be the content manager for KALB News Channel 5.

They offered Sherman a chance to tour the station, and he was soon hired as a part-time photographer. Hurricane Gustav and the historic flooding of Central Louisiana not only forced him to be in front of the camera for the first time but caused him to connect with people on and off camera unlike he ever imagined. It was then that he began to shift his focus to reporting. Sherman served as the morning anchor for KALB's top viewed and award-winning program, Jambalaya, for 7 years before becoming the Weekend Anchor at WDSU/NBC in New Orleans.

Sherman is passionate about community service and development. When he's not behind the desk, he's spending his time speaking to young people in schools, emceeing events, and moderating political debates and forums. Through his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, he organized several events to raise scholarship funds for young men preparing to go to college. Sherman still enjoys the performing arts. He served on the Board of Directors for the Rapides Symphony Orchestra for several years and wrote and recorded music for his church in Alexandria.

While his journalism career has provided a lot of different opportunities and commendations, his greatest achievement is being a father and husband. Sherman is ready to take his career to the next level and tell the stories that matter to the people of Houston.