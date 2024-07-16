Residents of Houston continue to seek disaster assistance following the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, as local FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers opened their doors this week to address community needs.

Applicants who did not receive immediate acceptance for aid met with FEMA representatives in person at these centers.

Some residents expressed frustration with the application process, citing delays, and conflicting information.

"I've been taking a bath out of a bucket," shared a resident at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center on Tuesday. "First, the man told me five days, the lady upstairs told me they could call at any time. So I really don't know the truth. I'm just waiting and hoping and praying."

Taniqua Scyrus, who lost everything when her roof caved in during Hurricane Beryl, said her experience applying for assistance at the same location went well.

"It was easy. I was scared I was going to get denied," Scyrus said. "A lot of people have been getting denied."

FEMA officials acknowledged Monday that if residents receive a letter stating they have not been referred to their assistance program, it may not mean they are denied. Additional information may be needed to move your application forward, like repair estimates and information related to personal property loss.

As of July 15, FEMA has provided over $23.7 million in financial assistance to more than 30,000 applicants affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to operate this week to accommodate residents seeking aid. You can find the full list of centers in your area here.

Residents who previously applied for FEMA assistance after the Derecho storm and subsequent flooding, and who suffered additional damage or loss from Hurricane Beryl, are advised to submit a separate application for assistance related to Beryl.

For the latest updates and assistance, affected residents are encouraged to visit FEMA's official website or contact the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages.