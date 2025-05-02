Machete-wielding Houston woman federally charged after threatening FBI agents

The Brief Jennifer Jesselle Perez-Rodriguez, 28, was taken into custody and charged after allegedly assaulting an FBI agent with a machete. The woman walked into the roadway at Anderson Road as federal agents were traveling in unmarked vehicles. One federal agent shot Perez-Rodriguez after she did not listen to commands to drop the machete.



The Houston woman who was shot by FBI agents after allegedly threatening them with a machete has been federally charged, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Jennifer Jesselle Perez-Rodriguez, 28, was taken into custody and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Charges filed in FBI-involved shooting on Milan Drive

The backstory:

On April 17, federal agents were driving down Anderson Road in unmarked vehicles when Perez-Rodriguez allegedly walked into the roadway wielding a machete.

According to reports, the 28-year-old began swinging the weapon and advanced on two of the vehicles.

The FBI agents activated a siren on one of the vehicles as Perez-Rodriguez ran towards them, officials say. One agent for out of the vehicle as she approached and gave her a command to drop the machete.

When Perez-Rodriguez did not listen, the agent shot his duty weapon until she was no longer a threat, reports state.

She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. No FBI officials were injured.

ICE agents were also present at the scene.

What's next:

She is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Hanovice Palermo on Friday.

If Perez-Rodriguez is found guilty, she could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Witnesses claim woman was attacked

What they're saying:

Witnesses say the woman had been brutally attacked by at least four individuals. The woman went to grab her machete, but when she went looking for her attackers, she was met by law enforcement.

"I saw when the woman went inside the store, and she supposedly had a bag with a machete inside," one witness said. "She came back outside, but they were no longer there. So she went out to the road with the machete."

Surveillance video from the Del Papa Store shows a woman with a black backpack at the counter paying for her items. The owner of the store says the woman is a frequent customer.

"When I went to go look to take a video, authorities already had her handcuffed and she had been shot," said the owner.

"I seen the lady on the floor. She was screaming, saying that she needed help, that she didn't want to die," said Cynthia, a resident at the trailer home across the street from the scene.